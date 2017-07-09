Chasing the dream: Korey Weyant aiming to drive in the NASCAR Truck Series

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) - Sprint car driver Korey Weyant has nearly done it all on the dirt track. He holds the record for most wins and most single season wins in the POWRi WAR series. On July 5th, Weyant received a phone call from Young Motorsports to drive the #2 car in the next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The race will take play on July 19th at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Weyant, a fourth generation driver, would be the first of his family to drive in a NASCAR race. Weyant needs to raise about $45,000 to make the trip. He has already raised about $15,000 in sponsorship and donations.





If you would like to help send Weyant to the race, go to his Go Fund Me account ----{>} GoFundMe.com/43hn3u8

