40
Military veteran walks hundreds of miles for childhood cancer

by Joe Cadotte

Military veteran walks hundreds of miles for childhood cancer (WICS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — 

A U.S. Military veteran is walking hundreds of miles across Illinois to help a little girl's battle with cancer.

We caught up with Jim Hickey Thursday in Springfield, as he continues on his 300-mile journey from Chicago to St. Louis.

Hickey, a former Marine, spontaneously decided in September to walk from Wrigley Field in Chicago to Busch Stadium to help raise awareness about childhood cancer.

It's not his first long distance walk for cancer awareness.

"I've tried to walk across the U.S. five times in memory of my father and I haven't made it the whole way across yet," Hickey said. "Things have happened like getting hit by a car and breaking my leg."

Hickey was inspired by a Facebook page created for a little girl battling brain cancer in Waterloo, Illinois.

"It's been six years since I've been on the road and I wanted to do a tuneup walk to see how my body was," he said.

Hickey started making phone calls and arranged for Lydia Boyer, 6, to throw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game in September.

He then embarked on his first 300-mile journey from Wrigley Field shortly after.

"You can donate, or you can volunteer in your local area, but, this is a bit more than that," Hickey said.

Newschannel20 asked Hickey "what keeps you walking all these years?"

"I know that what I'm doing is helping people," he said. "I know that her family is inspired and involved with what I'm trying to do. It's getting other people to pray for her."

